To understand why the far right is on the march again in Germany it helps to understand the many grievances of its most loyal supporters: Men in the former Communist East. The emergence of Eastern Man as a disruptive political force stands as a prime legacy of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s 13 years in power. As she prepared Germans earlier this month for her eventual political exit, some noted that, politically at least, her Germany was more divided between East and West than at any point since reunification.