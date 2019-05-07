Copenhagen: Denmark's centre-right Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who has governed with the support of an anti-immigration party since 2015, on Tuesday called a general election for June 5.
"I want to use all of my strength, my capabilities and my experience to continue to lead Denmark. And I ask Danes to re-elect me in the legislative elections to be held on June 5," Rasmussen said in parliament. He was required to call legislative elections at the latest by June 17 when his four-year term ends.