Leaked footage of nurses beating a restrained patient sparks protests and calls for reform
New allegations of abuse against psychiatric patients in Croatia are emerging as outrage builds over the death last month of a patient who was beaten and smothered by nurses.
The death of Kristian Josip Peris after he was admitted to a Zagreb hospital has prompted two weekends of rallies in the Croatian capital and elsewhere, and sparked a national debate about psychiatric care.
Seven nurses and a doctor have been arrested after leaked surveillance footage showed medical staff punching a strapped-down Peris in the chest and holding a pillow over the struggling 32-year-old's face.
In the weeks since his October death, campaigners have launched a push for an investigation and his family have demanded reforms. New allegations have emerged on social media and in local media.
"The use of force is neither isolated nor exceptional. Of course, the outcome is not always fatal," Davorka Vukadin, head of the national mental health advocacy network SUMEZ, told AFP.
She cited notably excessive and prolonged use of force as well as a lack of clear procedures to calm agitated patients.
"Teams are understaffed ... while patient rights and informed consent are often inadequately protected," she added.
She also warned that fear of mistreatment could discourage people from seeking help.
That was the situation that one former patient at the Zagreb hospital where Peris died told AFP he found himself in.
"A male nurse smothered me with a pillow and punched me through it while I was strapped to the bed," said the 49-year-old father-of-three, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
He added that after he criticised a doctor later on, the same nurse hit him as other staff held him down, injuring his knee.
"The nurse pressed his elbow against my throat and threatened me," the former patient alleged, adding that the hospital worker later warned him against reporting the abuse, saying "things would only get worse".
AFP has not been able to independently verify his claims, and the hospital has not responded to a request for comment.
The man is now closely following the Peris case, which he says has brought back disturbing memories of his hospital stay.
Peris's death prompted other former patients and their relatives to come forward, prominent Croatian investigative journalist Dusan Miljus told AFP.
His newspaper, Jutarnji list, has received many calls since breaking the story and publishing stills from the leaked video.
"In 40 years of covering crime, I have rarely seen anything so horrific," Miljus said.
Gabrijela Stanic from Samobor near Zagreb, is among former patients who spoke about their experiences in the wake of Peris's death.
She told RTL TV she was admitted to the same hospital after her son died during a TikTok challenge. She said staff had strapped her to a bed and that a doctor had refused her water until she stopped crying.
"I couldn't reach the water because I was tied up," she recalled.
There have long been concerns about psychiatric care in the European Union member country of 3.8 million people.
A 2023 report by the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture voiced deep concern over the "excessive, very frequent and unjustifiably long" use of restraints in three psychiatric facilities in Croatia, warning they should be a last resort.
Recalling longstanding warnings by local and international rights bodies over the issue, Vukadin said that "we may be shocked by a death, but such practice certainly cannot come as a surprise".
The nurses chamber called the CCTV footage of Peris's death "extremely disturbing", saying the restraint methods shown were prohibited and violated professional and ethical standards.
A health ministry inspection found shortcomings in the Zagreb hospital, including inadequate monitoring of restrained patients.
The hospital's director and most of its governing board have since resigned.
The exact cause of Peris' death has yet to be established, his family's lawyer said.
"A young man has died violently in a place that should have helped him," said Dragica Horvat, who was among many commemorating Peris in Zagreb this month.
"I just hope that this tragedy will set change in motion," she said, fighting back tears.
At a commemoration organised by Peris's family last Saturday, many brought white pillows, some bearing images of bloody handprints.