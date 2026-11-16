GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Croatia edge Czechia 2-1 with late Majer winner in Nations League

Majer’s late strike seals Croatia’s crucial win over Czechia in Nations League

Last updated:
Gulf News Staff Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Croatia's forward #7 Lovro Majer fights for the ball with Czech Republic's midfielder #20 Krystof Danek and Czech Republic's midfielder #21 Alex Kral during the UEFA Nations League, League A - Group 3 football match between Croatia and Czech Republic at Opus Arena stadium in Osijek on November 15, 2026.
Croatia's forward #7 Lovro Majer fights for the ball with Czech Republic's midfielder #20 Krystof Danek and Czech Republic's midfielder #21 Alex Kral during the UEFA Nations League, League A - Group 3 football match between Croatia and Czech Republic at Opus Arena stadium in Osijek on November 15, 2026.
AFP-MARKO PERKOV

Croatia defeated Czechia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, November 15, 2026, with Lovro Majer scoring an 87th-minute winner to secure three valuable points at the Opus Arena in Osijek.

Veteran winger Ivan Perišić gave Croatia an early advantage, scoring in the second minute after an assist from Dion Drena Beljo.

The hosts controlled much of the first half, going into the break with a 1-0 lead.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here

Croatia continued to create opportunities after the restart but struggled to extend their advantage. Czechia goalkeeper Antonín Kinský produced several important saves to keep the visitors in contention.

The visitors eventually found an equaliser in the 84th minute through Adam Hložek, threatening to snatch a result from the hosts.

However, Croatia responded almost immediately.

Majer struck three minutes later, converting a pass from Luka Vušković to restore the home side's lead and settle the contest.

Croatia dominated possession with 60% and registered 21 attempts, including eight on target, compared with Czechia's eight shots and one effort on target. Kinský made six saves, underlining his importance in keeping the visitors in the match.

The victory was particularly important for Croatia following their 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley on November 12. It also gave coach Slaven Bilić a positive response after his team's setback in the previous round.

The result strengthened Croatia's position in UEFA Nations League League A, Group 3, while Czechia were left searching for points in their campaign.

Croatia will look to carry the momentum into their remaining fixtures as the group phase approaches its conclusion.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Portugal's coach Jorge Jesus reacts during the UEFA Nations League - league A, day 5, group 4 - football match between Portugal and Denmark at Municipal stadium of Braga on November 14, 2026.

Without Ronaldo, Portugal suffer home humiliation

2m read
England's striker #09 Harry Kane acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Nations League, League A - Group 3 football match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium in London on November 12, 2026.

England beat Croatia, reach Nations League quarters

3m read
Spain's defender #02 Marc Pubill (R) shoots to score his team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League Group A3 football match between Czech Republic and Spain in Prague on November 12, 2026.

Spain beat Czech Republic to keep Nations League record

2m read
Portugal’s under 15 forward Cristiano dos Santos Junior “Cristianinho”, son of Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo, takes part in a training session at Cidade do Futebol, training camp in Oeiras, outskirts of Lisbon, on May 11, 2025, ahead of under 15 Portugal vs Japan match on May 13, 2025 during Vlatko Markovic International Tournament in Croatia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr earns first Portugal U17 call-up

2m read