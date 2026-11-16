Croatia edge Czechia 2-1 with late Majer winner in Nations League

Majer’s late strike seals Croatia’s crucial win over Czechia in Nations League
Croatia defeated Czechia 2-1 in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday, November 15, 2026, with Lovro Majer scoring an 87th-minute winner to secure three valuable points at the Opus Arena in Osijek.
Veteran winger Ivan Perišić gave Croatia an early advantage, scoring in the second minute after an assist from Dion Drena Beljo.
The hosts controlled much of the first half, going into the break with a 1-0 lead.
Croatia continued to create opportunities after the restart but struggled to extend their advantage. Czechia goalkeeper Antonín Kinský produced several important saves to keep the visitors in contention.
The visitors eventually found an equaliser in the 84th minute through Adam Hložek, threatening to snatch a result from the hosts.
However, Croatia responded almost immediately.
Majer struck three minutes later, converting a pass from Luka Vušković to restore the home side's lead and settle the contest.
Croatia dominated possession with 60% and registered 21 attempts, including eight on target, compared with Czechia's eight shots and one effort on target. Kinský made six saves, underlining his importance in keeping the visitors in the match.
The victory was particularly important for Croatia following their 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley on November 12. It also gave coach Slaven Bilić a positive response after his team's setback in the previous round.
The result strengthened Croatia's position in UEFA Nations League League A, Group 3, while Czechia were left searching for points in their campaign.
Croatia will look to carry the momentum into their remaining fixtures as the group phase approaches its conclusion.