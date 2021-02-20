London: Britain will allow two-household gatherings by April under lockdown exit plans to be revealed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Telegraph reported.
However, social distancing rules that people should keep two metres apart when outside are likely to remain in place for “months”, the report added.
The news came after the UK announced on Friday that the number of new COVID-19 infections in Britain is shrinking by 3% to 6% each day, faster than last week, adding that the closely watched reproduction “R” number might be slightly lower too.
Johnson is expected on Monday to set out his “cautious and prudent” route out of lockdown.