In this file photo taken on November 07, 2019 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) is greeted by Conservative party candidate for Moray, Douglas Ross (R) as he arrives for a general election campaign visit to Diageo's Roseisle Distillery near Elgin, north east Scotland. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government suffered its first resignation over the controversy surrounding senior aide Dominic Cummings' trip across country during coronavirus lockdown when Douglas Ross, a minister for Scotland, quit in protest on Tuesday. Image Credit: AFP

London: Douglas Ross, a junior minister in the Scotland Office, resigned from the British government on Tuesday over the handling of accusations that the prime minister’s senior adviser had broken the coronavirus lockdown by travelling for help with childcare.

Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s closest adviser, refused to resign on Monday, saying he had done nothing wrong by driving 400km to northern England when Britain was under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the infection.

Johnson’s defence of Cummings, who worked with the now prime minister on the campaign to leave the European Union, has stirred anger in his Conservative Party, with several lawmakers calling over the weekend for the aide to quit.

Ross said in a letter he accepted Cummings’ statement when he “clarified the actions he took in what he felt were the best interests of his family” but he added: “However, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them”.

“I have constituents who didn’t get to say goodbye to loved ones, families who could not mourn together, people who didn’t visit sick relatives because they followed the guidance of the government. I cannot in good faith tell them they were all wrong and one senior adviser to the government was right.” A Downing Street spokesman said: “The prime minister would like to thank Douglas Ross for his service to government and regrets his decision to stand down as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland.” Cummings’ decision to travel during the lockdown has prompted fury among some in Britain, and several lawmakers from the governing Conservative Party demanded the aide be sacked at the weekend after receiving angry messages from voters.

Influential strategist

A divisive figure, Cummings is seen by allies and enemies alike as Johnson’s most important and influential strategist.

Handing him the chance to defend himself in front of the media in the Downing Street garden on Monday was a clear signal Johnson was not prepared to succumb to calls to sack his aide, instead doubling down that he had not done anything wrong.

But the row looked set to rumble on.

After Ross’ resignation, Adam Tomkins, a member of the Scottish Parliament, said Cummings should be sacked.