Negotiations on the terms of withdrawal began in earnest in July 2017. Recently, in late November, both the EU and UK government reached the terms of a deal — a 585-page legal agreement. That deal must be ratified by the UK parliament before January 21 at the latest, otherwise the UK will be leaving the bloc without a deal — the so-called ‘hard Brexit’ scenario. With a deal, it becomes a ‘soft Brexit’ — one that allows both sides to reach an orderly Brexit.