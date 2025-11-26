GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Meet Aonishiki: First sumo wrestler from Ukraine to win a top championship

Aonishiki defeated Hoshoryu on Sunday in the deciding match in the Kyushu tournament

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Ukrainian Aonishiki, left, receives a trophy after winning the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka, western Japan, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)
Ukrainian Aonishiki, left, receives a trophy after winning the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka, western Japan, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO: Ukrainian sumo wrestler Aonishiki has become the first from his country to win an elite-level sumo championship.

Even more impressive: he defeated Hoshoryu on Sunday in the deciding match in the Kyushu tournament in western Japan.

Hoshoryu was born in Mongolia and is one of the top-ranked wrestlers in Japan's national sport. The other is Japan-born Onosato.

Born Danilo Yavhushyshyn, he left Ukraine more than 3 1/2 years ago just after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his country. He is only 21, has risen very quickly and wrestles under the ring name of Aonishiki Arata.

Non-Japanese sumo wrestlers have excelled in different periods in Japan. They have included Mongolians, Hawaiians and now a Ukrainian.

Aonishiki said he came to Japan after striking up a friendship with a Japanese wrestler at a tournament in 2019.

Ukraine has a very strong tradition in Olympic wrestling. Its last gold-medal winner was Zhan Beleniuk in the Greco-Roman category at the Tokyo Games, which were delayed until 2021 by the pandemic.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn, also known by his Japanese ring name Aonishiki Arata (L), receives the Prime Minister's Cup trophy after winning the Grand Sumo Tournament in Fukuoka on November 23, 2025.

Ukrainian sumo wrestler shocked to win first title

2m read
The checkered flag is waved as McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain crosses the finish line to win the Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix at the Interlagos race track in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.

Norris wins Brazilian GP to extend his lead

3m read
Japan's Yosuke Asaji posing with the trophy after the 2025 Moutai Singapore Open golf tournament at the Singapore Island Country Club golf course in Singapore.

Asaji first Japanese in 49 years to win Singapore Open

2m read
Sumo wrestlers celebrate the opening on the dohyo, the sacred sumo wrestling ring, during The Grand Sumo Tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Wednesday, Oct. 15.

Sumo stars make giant splash in London

3m read