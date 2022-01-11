Nicosia: A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The relatively shallow quake was centred 48 kilometres west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said.
