The police say officers are still searching the area

Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Berlin: German police say one person has been killed and another has been seriously injured in a shooting in the southern town of Abensberg.

Police in Lower Bavaria said Wednesday that two people have been arrested in the wake of the shooting, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Police say the apparent shooter or shooters fled the scene in a vehicle. It was unclear if the people arrested were suspected of carrying out the shooting.

The police say officers are still searching the area.