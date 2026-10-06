Re-enactors recreate 1645 siege of the royalist stronghold with muskets and battle scenes
The English Civil War returned to life at Basing House as re-enactors recreated a pivotal 1645 battle that helped shape the final stages of the conflict. Musketeers from The Marquis of Winchester Regiment fired volleys during the historical re-enactment at Old Basing House, near Basingstoke in southeast England. The event recalls the siege of the royalist stronghold after the defeat of King Charles I’s army at Naseby in Northamptonshire in June 1645.
Oliver Cromwell and troops from the New Model Army moved against remaining royalist strongholds in Wiltshire and Hampshire. Basing House, a major royalist base that had survived earlier sieges, became a key target. Cromwell’s forces subjected the site to heavy bombardment, breaching its defences before storming and capturing the stronghold on October 14, 1645. The re-enactment offers visitors a vivid glimpse into the era of muskets, sieges and civil war.
Photos: AFP