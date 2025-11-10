GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Japan

The region is expected to remain at risk for at least a week

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Japan

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Japan at 11:23 am on November 10, according to the National Seismic Network (NCM). Authorities warned residents to stay away from the ocean and coastal areas, as additional tremors may occur in the coming days.

The region is expected to remain at risk for at least a week, with the next two to three days being particularly critical.

Several aftershocks have already been recorded in Yamada, including a 5.4-magnitude quake and two measuring 5.2. No injuries or significant damage have been reported so far.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The Arabian Plate, showing general tectonic and structural features.

Why earthquakes in Gulf region tend to be milder

5m read
By pooling data from smartphones worldwide, Android not only sniffs out tremors but also shoots out early warnings. Early warning detection system: In 2023, during the deadly magnitude 7.8 Turkey-Syria tremor event, Android's alerts provided crucial seconds of warning, potentially saving lives in a region where traditional seismic networks are less developed.

Android earthquake alerts: What to know, how to use

4m read
Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Russia

Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Russia

1m read
5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Iran, no impact on UAE

5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Iran, no impact on UAE

1m read