Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes Japan

The region is expected to remain at risk for at least a week
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Japan at 11:23 am on November 10, according to the National Seismic Network (NCM). Authorities warned residents to stay away from the ocean and coastal areas, as additional tremors may occur in the coming days.
The region is expected to remain at risk for at least a week, with the next two to three days being particularly critical.
Several aftershocks have already been recorded in Yamada, including a 5.4-magnitude quake and two measuring 5.2. No injuries or significant damage have been reported so far.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox