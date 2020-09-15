A swan teaching a woman how to properly wear a mask has gone viral on social media. For the past couple of months, face masks have been an essential piece of clothing. Since the onset of coronavirus, the compulsory use of masks has been imposed strictly by authorities. The video shows that the woman has her mask down, her nose and mouth are exposed as she is crouching. Apparently, the neglect portrayed by the woman in maintaining standard COVID-19 etiquettes offends the swan. This is when the swan reaches across the small stream, separating it from the woman, and in an instant, the swan snaps the mask across the woman’s face. It is as if the swan is instructing the woman on how to wear a mask properly.