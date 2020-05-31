If it works against coronavirus, mRNA could usher in a revolution in vaccine development

A revolutionary mRNA vaccine is hoped to provide an antidote for COVID-19 and against a whole new class of pathogens, or infectious agents, for which no vaccine exists yet. The traditional vaccine industry usually takes time to get themselves organised and develop a shot for a new infectious disease, averaging of 16 years. mRNA could potential speed up this process. In many ways, it digitises vaccine development, using nano technology, to enhance the human body's own machinery to do exactly what the body does once infected.

Dubai: The world has reopened, but we're all still waiting for a vaccine. A COVID-19 jab is considered the key to lifting social-distancing measures, reopening schools, markets and events around the globe.

Among the front-runners in vaccine development, there are several methods being used: live-attenuated, inactivated, subunit, toxoid, DNA and mRNA.

Today, the most advanced method is the mRNA (messenger ribonucleic acids). It is relatively new and remains unproven, but it holds much promise. This technology, if it delivers on its promise, is hoped to speed up — “revolutionise” — vaccine development.

What do vaccines do?

In general, vaccines “train” and strengthen the body’s immune system to develop resistance against pathogens and illnesses by imitating an infection — to kick up a natural immune response specific to the infectious agent (such as COVID-19 virus).

Why is an mRNA vaccine being dubbed “revolutionary”?

Nucleic acids are the basic building blocks of life. An RNA (ribonucleic acid) vaccine or mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine is a new type of vaccine.

mRNA vaccine is seen as the new hope for the world. It is now among the most advanced in human trials to screen a safe and effective COVID-19 shot that will be used on the world's healthy population, to help them develop immunity against the novel coronavirus.

mRNA is also seen as the advanced biopharma industry's answer to a whole new class of pathogens — or infectious agents — for which no vaccine exists yet. The traditional vaccine industry usually takes time to get themselves organised and develop a vaccine, typically an average of 16 years.

mRNA speeds up this process and, in many ways, digitises vaccine development, using nano technology, to enhance the human body’s own machinery to do exactly what the body does once infected.

mRNA vaccines are intended to kick up the production of antibodies within the human body, which will bind to (fight and disable) potential pathogens.

The mRNA sequence codes for antigens (disease-fighting agents), proteins that are identical or resemble those of the pathogen.

Upon the delivery of the vaccine into the body, this sequence is translated by the host cells to produce the encoded antigens, which then stimulate the body’s adaptive immune system to produce antibodies against the pathogen.

Basically, an mRNA vaccine provides acquired immunity through an RNA-containing vector, such as lipid nanoparticles.

Nature reports that the biggest advantage if mRNA technology is rapid manufacturing of vaccines, according to Nature .

How many mRNA vaccines are on trial for COVID-19?

Among the top 10 front-runner candidate vaccines for COVID-19, there are currently two based on mRNA technology: one each by Moderna (US) and another by Pfizer/BioNTech/Fosun (US-Germany-China).

In total, there are 18 mRNA-based candidate vaccines in development globally for COVID-19, according to GlobalData’s Pharma Intelligence Center Drugs Database.

WHAT IS AN ANTIGEN? In immunology, an antigen is a molecule or molecular structure -- such as may be present at the outside of a pathogen -- that can be bound to by an antigen-specific antibody or B cell antigen receptor.



The presence of antigens in the body normally triggers an immune response.

Are there mRNA vaccines approved for use by humans for COVID-19?

No. Or not yet. But there are mRNA vaccines on trial as antidote to the coronavirus.

What are the mRNA vaccine candidates?

There are two, among the leading 10:

BNT 162 - Pfizer/BioNTech/Fosun Pharma

mRNA-1273 - Moderna

What are the advantages of mRNA vaccine over DNA or other traditional ones?

mRNA vaccines offer multiple advantages over DNA vaccines in terms of the following:

Mass production

Administration

Safety

mRNA vaccines are also thought to have the potential to be used for cancer in addition to infectious diseases.

Multiple companies, including CureVac and Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech/Fosun work on the development of mRNA vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the mRNA vaccines pass rigorous trials — proving they're safe and efficacious following trials on thousands of subjects/volunteers — one key advantage hinges on rapidity of manufacture. This is because the process is cell-free and scalable.

A key advantage in mRNA technology is that the production facility could theoretically manufacture vaccines rapidly against multiple targets, with minimal adaptation to processes and formulation. Within weeks, clinical batches can be generated after the availability of a sequence encoding the immunogen.

In addition, new targets requiring multi-antigen approaches will benefit from the speed in which mRNA can render multiple constructs, according to Nature.

Who will approve the vaccine, and review the trials?

They will go through approvals in different jurisdictions. The Who keeps an online database of all the trials and their status. In the US, the vaccine must be approved the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration).

For Europe, it’s the EMA (European Medicines Agency). Every country has its own drug and vaccine regulatory body who also must approved the vaccine.

Who are the major vaccine developers?

Other major pharma giants in various stages of vaccine development include: AstraZeneca/Oxford GlaxoSmithKline/ Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson/US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). In addition, there are 5 Chinese biotech companies, a number of Indian biotech companies, Italian biotech firms, as well as Mexicans Japanese, Danish, Thai, among others.

What are the results of mRNA vaccine trials in human volunteers?

On May 18, 2020, Modern said its vaccine trials showed “early signs” of viral immune response. Moderna injected the first mRNA-based vaccines on human volunteers on March , 2020.

In the Moderna trial, researchers looked at blood samples taken from volunteers to check whether the vaccine helped them generate antibodies that could fight off an infection.

What they found: At two lower dose-levels used in the study, levels of antibodies found after getting a second booster shot of the vaccine either equaled or exceeded the levels of antibodies found in patients who had recovered from the virus.

It’s an early sign that an antibody was made and can stop the virus from replicating. The company said that safety profile appeared to be “good”, and the reactions were typical of vaccines. They included injection site pain and redness, as well as temporary fever or chills that quickly go away on their own, said officials.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is also conducting clinical trials in the US and Europe for its BNT162 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 virus with with German mRNA company BioNTech.