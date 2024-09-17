London: A 26-year-old man has been charged with murdering the wife and two daughters of a BBC sports commentator in a crossbow attack, police said on Tuesday.
Kyle Clifford is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court, accused of killing the family of horseracing commentator John Hunt in the leafy commuter town of Bushey, near Watford, northwest of London, in July.
A manhunt had ensued after Carol Hunt, 61, and two of their daughters, Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found dead at their house.
Clifford, who was in a hospital being treated for injuries after being apprehended, is charged with three counts of murder, false imprisonment and two counts of possession of offensive weapons, Hertfordshire Police said.