They are calling for the testing of the DNA of 900 men

A picture of Claudia Ruf is seen on a video screen as jounalists wait for the start of a press conference in Grevenbroich, Germany. Image Credit: AP

Police in the western German city of Grevenbroich have asked about 900 men to come forward and have their DNA tested to help solve the gruesome killing of an 11-year-old girl some 23 years ago.

The girl, Claudia Ruf, was kidnapped, raped and choked to death by an anonymous murderer in 1996. Her body was found in Euskirchen, 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of Grevenbroich.

German news agency dpa reported Saturday that 900 men, who were between 14 and 70 years old at the time of Ruf's killing, have received invitations for a saliva swab test to have their DNA identified.