The Indian city of Gwalior has a simple order for those who fail to wear a face mask in public, they will be forced to work as volunteers at COVID-19 hospitals and police checkpoints.
Gwalior District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh issued an order, after a meeting with officials as part of Madhya Pradesh government’s 'Kill Corona’ campaign.
According to the order, violators will have to pay a fine as well as work as volunteers for three days in hospitals, fever clinics, treating COVID-19 patients and at police checkpoints.
"We have started execution of this from today [July 6]. If they won't follow COVID-19 guidelines they will have to perform duties of coronavirus warriors. They will have to work as volunteers for three days in hospitals and police checkpoints," Singh was quoted as saying by NDTV, an India-based television news channel.
Under the National Directives for COVID-19 management in India, in force since the lockdown was ordered in March, facemasks must be worn at all times while in public or at a workplace. It is also mandatory to follow social distancing norms and there are restrictions on different types of public gatherings.
As there has been a steady increase in coronavirus cases, both in Gwalior and across Madhya Pradesh, the government launched the special campaign on July 1.
Under the ‘Kill Corona’ campaign, medical professionals and authorities will conduct a door-to-door survey for 15 days to identify and isolate COVID-19 patients.