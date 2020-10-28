If you are a fan of the British Royal Family, this might be your chance of getting a close look into their lives as the Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are looking to hire a new housekeeper.
The job listing notes that this is a permanent role at their Kensington Palace residence in London.
William and Middleton are seeking for an “experienced” person for the position. The role involves managing all of the Kensington Palace housekeeping operations. The listing also says that the employee “must” be able to travel.
The ideal applicant must be organised, take pride in what they do and show initiative, and will “pro-actively deputise for the Senior Housekeeper,” helping out in their absence, according to the job listing, which is now up on the royal household website under vacancies for the “Household of TRH (Their Royal Highnesses) The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge”.
The candidate should be able to manage a “varied workload” and “work flexibly.”
Moreover, the job listing also reads that “maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion at all times is paramount”.
The salary starts at GBP 19,140 (Dh91,045) and the housekeeper will be offered the chance to live-in at the palace, with all meals and travel expenses provided, according to British Tabloid newspaper, the Daily Mirror.
Applicants have till November 7 to send in their details, as mentioned on the website.