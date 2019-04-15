Onlookers share video of main cathedral in French capital up in flames; cause yet unknown

Smokes ascends as flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris. Image Credit: AFP

Paris: A fire has broken out at the famous Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, but officials say that it could be linked to renovation work.

Images on social media show plumes of smoke billowing into the air above the 850-year-old Gothic building.

Last year, the Catholic Church in France launched an urgent appeal for funds to save the cathedral, which was starting to crumble.

Local police said a major operation is under way to tackle the blaze, which broke out on Monday afternoon.

An area surrounding the building in central Paris has been cleared, officials said.

Onlookers took videos of the landmark structure as it is engulfed by flames and smoke billows out of the cathedral in central Paris.

About Notre-Dame

Notre-Dame (French for "Our Lady") de Paris, also known as Notre-Dame Cathedral or simply Notre-Dame, is a medieval Catholic cathedral on the Île de la Cité in the fourth arrondissement of Paris, France.

The cathedral is considered to be one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture.