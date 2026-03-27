Dubai: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang during his first official visit to the country, where the two leaders signed a friendship and cooperation treaty aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The agreement was signed following high-level talks, with both leaders describing it as a new phase in relations. Kim hosted Lukashenko with a formal reception, underscoring the significance of the visit.

During the discussions, the leaders explored ways to expand cooperation and enhance exchanges at various levels. According to official statements, they also shared views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Lukashenko described the agreement as a “fundamental” step forward, signalling deeper engagement between the two nations. The visit continues a pattern of growing diplomatic contact, with the leaders having previously met in Beijing in 2025.

The meeting reflects efforts by both countries to strengthen partnerships and broaden cooperation across political and strategic areas, highlighting evolving regional dynamics.

Video: AFP