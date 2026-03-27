GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Belarus' Lukashenko gifts assault rifle to North Korea's Kim Jong Un

The leaders also shared views on regional and international matters of mutual interest

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Dubai: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang during his first official visit to the country, where the two leaders signed a friendship and cooperation treaty aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The agreement was signed following high-level talks, with both leaders describing it as a new phase in relations. Kim hosted Lukashenko with a formal reception, underscoring the significance of the visit.

During the discussions, the leaders explored ways to expand cooperation and enhance exchanges at various levels. According to official statements, they also shared views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Lukashenko described the agreement as a “fundamental” step forward, signalling deeper engagement between the two nations. The visit continues a pattern of growing diplomatic contact, with the leaders having previously met in Beijing in 2025.

The meeting reflects efforts by both countries to strengthen partnerships and broaden cooperation across political and strategic areas, highlighting evolving regional dynamics.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A file photo of North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on September 15, 2021.

South Korea says North fires 10 ballistic missiles

2m read
A Chinese student holds his passport and a ticket from Dandong, China to Sinuiji, North Korea on board the K27 train bound to Pyongyang, at Beijing Railway Station in Beijing on March 12, 2026.

Train from N. Korea reaches Beijing after six-year halt

1m read
This picture taken on February 27, 2026 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae firing a new sniper rifle, at an undisclosed place in North Korea.

N.Korea releases image of Kim’s daughter firing rifle

2m read
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center left, and his daughter, center right, arrive at the East Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 29, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.

N. Korea opens housing for families of Ukraine war dead

2m read