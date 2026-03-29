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North Korea conducts engine test for missile capable of targeting US mainland

Solid-fuel technology seen as harder to detect and deploy

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AP
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North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a combustion test of a solid-fuel rocket engine at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a combustion test of a solid-fuel rocket engine at an undisclosed location in North Korea.
KCNA/AFP

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed a test of an upgraded solid-fuel engine for weapons capable of reaching the US mainland, and called it a significant development boosting his country's strategic military arsenal, state media reported Sunday.

While the test was in line with Kim's stated goal of acquiring more agile, hard-to-detect missiles targeting the US and its allies, some experts speculate North Korea's claim may be an exaggeration. Missiles with built-in solid propellants are easier to move and conceal their launches than liquid-fuel weapons, which in general must be fuelled before lift-offs and cannot last long.

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The official Korean Central News Agency reported Kim watched the ground jet test of the engine using a composite carbon fibre material. It said the engine's maximum thrust is 2,500 kilonewtons, up from about 1,970 kilonewtons reported in a similar solid-fuel engine test in September.

KCNA reported the test was conducted as part of the country's five-year arms build-up meant to upgrade "strategic strike means," a term referring to nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and other weapons. Kim said the latest engine test had "great significance in putting the country's strategic military muscle on the highest level," according to KCNA. The agency did not say when or where the test occurred.

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