The 40-metre high Rain Vortex is seen from inside Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. Image Credit: Reuters

Singapore: Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport is now a “lifestyle hub” that is trying to lure travellers with a giant indoor waterfall, a forest valley and gardens galore. The aim: to make Singapore a stopover destination for travellers to Asia.

In short, airports are becoming more than just airports. Will flying ever be the same?

As with new ballparks and malls, adding retail is bound to be an ever-popular move for airport managers looking to maximise their businesses. In Singapore, 280 new stores and restaurants share the mixed-use facility that covers 10 storeys — five above ground and five below.

Among the attractions: The Rain Vortex, reportedly the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at more than 40-metre tall and a sure-fire photo/Instagram op; Canopy Park and a 50-metre-long Canopy Bridge, suspended 22 metres in the air, with walking nets, and integrated play areas, including four slides; Forest Valley, a lush green sanctuary that comprises a four-storey garden.

The new features are open for public preview, and the airport will swing open the doors to shoppers and diners April 17.

Some attractions, including the Canopy Bridge, will not open until summer. The airport’s new look was inspired by Singapore’s “City in a Garden” reputation and was designed by architect Moshe Safdie.