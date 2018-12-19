Since the US-led invasion in 2001, Afghanistan has never been as insecure as it is now. The Taliban control more territory than at any point since the removal of their regime 17 years ago. The Afghan war has already become the longest war in US history. With the passage of time, the conflict has not only become more intense — it has also become more complicated. The attacks are becoming bigger, more frequent, more widespread and deadlier. But after 17 years of fighting that didn’t lead to a US-led Nato military victory against Taliban, US President Donald Trump seems to have finally decided to seek a negotiated political solution to end the Afghan conflict. The Taliban too expressed readiness for holding talks as fighting an endless war with no sign of outright victory for any side was exacting a heavy toll of Taliban fighters.