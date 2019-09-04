Facts about why the bill led to weeks of protests in the former British colony

A news conference of Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam is televised in Hong Kong, China. Image Credit: Reuters

- The law, which would cover Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents as well as foreign and Chinese nationals in the city, would have allowed criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for the first time, for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party.

- Opponents of the bill saw it as a threat to the rule of law in the former British colony, putting people at the mercy of China’s justice system, which rights groups say is plagued by torture, forced confessions and arbitrary detentions.

- Hong Kong’s leader would have initiated and finally approved an extradition following a request from a foreign jurisdiction. A city judge would also have had to approve or reject such a request, though the scope to consider evidence or the “quality of justice” that a fugitive would face once surrendered to the requesting jurisdiction would be limited. The bill would have also removed oversight of extradition arrangements by the city’s Legislative Council.

- If the extradition bill had become law, it would have been possible for mainland Chinese courts to request Hong Kong courts to freeze and confiscate assets related to crimes committed on the mainland, beyond an existing provision covering the proceeds of drug offences.