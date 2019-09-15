A member of media reacts to a tear gas during an anti-government demonstration near Central Government Complex in Hong Kong Image Credit: Reuters

Hong Kong - Police fired a water cannon and tear gas at protesters who lobbed Molotov cocktails outside the Hong Kong government office complex Sunday, as violence flared anew after thousands of pro-democracy supporters marched through downtown in defiance of a police ban.

A mixed crowd of hardcore protesters in black and wearing masks, along with families with children, spilled into the roads of the Causeway Bay shopping belt and marched for over 2 kilometers to the central business district. Some waved U.S. and British flags, while others carried posters reiterating their calls for democratic reforms.

Police had turned down a request by the Civil Human Rights Front to hold the march, but the demonstrators were undeterred, as they have been all summer.

"I feel this is our duty. The government wants to block us with the ban, but I want to say that the people will not be afraid," said one protester, Winnie Leung, 50.

The march disrupted traffic, and many shops, including the Sogo department store, closed their doors. Some protesters used traffic cones, metal fencing and rubbish bins to set up road barriers.

Protesters burned Chinese flags and tore down banners congratulating China's ruling Communist Party, which will celebrate its 70th year in power on Oct. 1. In familiar scenes, some protesters smashed glass windows and surveillance cameras at a subway station exit.

Hundreds of protesters later targeted the government office complex, throwing bricks and petrol bombs through police barriers. Police responded by firing volleys of tear gas and using a water cannon truck to spray chemical-laced water, in a repeat of confrontational scenes from the last few weeks of the protests.

Police had earlier warned in a statement that the assembly was illegal and urged protesters to "stop their illegal acts."

Hong Kong police maintained a heavy presence at rail stations to prevent planned disruptions to airport transport services.

The Civil Human Rights Front - the organizer of several historically large, but peaceful rallies earlier this summer - canceled its plan to march through the city center on Sunday after authorities upheld a ban on it. Police cited violence around previous protests, saying the route was too close to "high-risk buildings" including government offices and subway stations.

Activists planned events to coincide with the Mid-Autumn festival, including light shows and a lantern walk up a mountain in a break from marches that have frequently erupted into violence in the 15th weekend of protests. The demonstrations have continued despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam's Sept. 4 decision to withdraw the extradition legislation that sparked the unrest more than three months ago.

The protests were triggered in June by an extradition bill that many saw as an example of China's increasing intrusion and at chipping away at Hong Kong residents' freedoms and rights, many of which are not accorded to people in mainland China.

Hong Kong's government promised this month to withdraw the bill, which would have allowed some criminal suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial, but protesters have widened their demands to include direct elections for the city's leaders and police accountability.

There have been increasing clashes between protesters and police, who demonstrators have accused of abuses. More than 1,300 people have been arrested since the protests started.

The unrest has battered Hong Kong's economy, which was already reeling from the U.S.-China trade war. It is also seen as an embarrassment to Beijing, which has accused foreign powers of fomenting the unrest.

International support

Earlier Sunday, hundreds of protesters waved British flags, sang "God Save the Queen" and chanted "UK save Hong Kong" outside the British Consulate as they stepped up calls for international support for their campaign.

With banners declaring "one country, two systems is dead," they repeated calls for Hong Kong's former colonial ruler to ensure the city's autonomy is upheld under agreements made when it ceded power to China in 1997.

Demonstrators held similar rallies Sept.1 at the British facility and last weekend at the U.S. Consulate.

Police also banned a planned Civil Human Rights Front march on Aug. 31, but protesters turned up anyway. Clashes erupted that night, with police storming a subway car and hitting passengers with batons and pepper spray.