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US Air Force captain arrested in Japan's Okinawa for alleged drunk driving

US captain's arrest follows curfew measures aimed at reducing crimes

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AFP
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US Air Force captain arrested in Japan's Okinawa for alleged drunk driving
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Japanese police arrested a US Air Force captain Saturday on suspicion of drunk driving in Okinawa, a police spokesman said, in the latest twist to strains between the Pacific allies.

The arrest comes just a week after Tokyo and Washington agreed to measures aimed at preventing crimes by US service members on the island of Okinawa after a murder allegedly involving an American Marine triggered outrage.

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The US military has around 54,000 personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa. Crimes committed by its members have been a thorn in relations between the close security allies.

US officials also said last week they would extend a curfew to lower-ranking service members through December 7, while banning all service members from drinking alcohol outside their homes between midnight and 5 am.

Police arrested the 27-year-old as he "was driving on a road in Okinawa City at around 3.09 am Saturday," a spokesman for Okinawa prefectural police told AFP.

"It is not clear if he violated the curfew" imposed by US officials, he said.

The arrested captain was assigned to Kadena Air Base on Okinawa, Kyodo News reported.

Officials at the base were not immediately available for comment.

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