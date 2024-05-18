Kabul: The bodies of three Spanish tourists and three Afghans shot dead while on a tour in Afghanistan were transported to the capital along with multiple wounded, the Taliban government said Saturday.

The group were fired on while walking through a market in the mountainous city of Bamiyan in central Afghanistan, around 180 kilometres from the capital Kabul, on Friday evening.

"All dead bodies have been shifted to Kabul and are in the forensic department and the wounded are also in Kabul. Both dead and wounded include women," the government's interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani told AFP.

"Among the eight wounded, of whom four are foreigners, only one elderly foreign woman is not in a very stable situation."

Qani said the death toll had risen to six, including two Afghan civilians and one Taliban member.

Spain's foreign ministry on Friday announced that three of the dead were Spanish tourists, adding that at least one other Spanish national was wounded.

According to preliminary information provided by hospital sources, the wounded were from Norway, Australia, Lithuania and Spain.

"They were roaming in the bazaar when they were attacked," Qani added.

"Seven suspects have been arrested of which one is wounded, the investigation is still going on and the Islamic Emirate is seriously looking into the matter."