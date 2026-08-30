The green building that wouldn’t fall: How it survived Nepal’s raging flood

On its upper balcony, at least three members of a family could be seen watching the flood rage around them, apparently with nowhere to go.

Footage from Nuwakot in Nepal’s Bagmati Province, filmed during Wednesday’s catastrophic floods, has become one of the most extraordinary images to emerge from the disaster. Reuters Connect said the house withstood the torrent long enough for at least three family members to survive until rescuers reached them.

An engineering explanation circulating after the footage went viral suggests the answer lies partly in the way the building was constructed — and partly in precisely where it stood.

Instead of individual walls taking the full impact, the reinforced frame could absorb some of the lateral force and transfer it through the structure towards the foundation.

In simple terms, the house was better able to act as one unit rather than a collection of walls that could be pushed apart.

A fact-check by Boatos.org found no official report or established news account identifying either the owner or the occupants as a pastor. It also found that claims that this was the only house left standing were exaggerated — other structures can be seen surviving in the wider area.

For a few terrifying minutes in Nuwakot, however, one family could do little more than watch from a balcony as a river of mud and destruction closed around them.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.