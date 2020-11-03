Clip of the boy's fall being broken by a security guard went viral on China's Douyin app

Kindergarten student jumps off school building in China Image Credit: Douyin

On October 29, all a Chinese kindergartener could hear were onlookers shouting, "Do not jump!" And gasps of school staff as he stood shaking on a narrow window ledge looking three storeys below. The overwhelmed boy decided to leap forward anyway, luckily getting his fall broken by a security guard. Millions have watched the video of his great escape with bated breath as it went viral online recently.

The incident took place on Thursday morning in the county of Fei in eastern China's Shandong Province.

Narrow escape

Footage released by local media outlet Good Morning Shandong, which went viral online, shows the boy in a green top standing on a window ledge after he got stuck in the toilet.

The video shared on social media platform Douyin, the version of TikTok available in China, shows the child's fall being broken by a security guard, who stood on the ground and held out his hands to catch him before he hit the ground.

The pupil sustained minor bone fractures, according to a local authority, the news site Daily Mail reported.

According to media reports, the Fei County Education Bureau said that the boy, who remains unidentified, had accidentally locked himself inside the toilet, leading to the incident in the village of Xinhe.

Kindergarten student jumps off school building in China Image Credit: Douyin

Minor injuries

A statement from the authority said the child then opened the window of the bathroom and climbed over the railing.

Teachers and school staff tried to comfort the child and convince him not to jump but the boy took the extreme step anyway, according to the statement.

The child was rushed to the hospital and found to have minor fractures on the forehead.