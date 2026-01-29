British PM Starmer arrives in Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi

Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing Wednesday (January 29), as he begins the first full day of his three-day visit to China — the first by a UK prime minister since 2018.

Travelling with a delegation of 60 business and cultural figures, the prime minister says the trip will deliver benefits for people “back at home”.

On human rights, Starmer says he has “always raised issues that need to be raised”, but declined to give further details.

The UK–China relationship has long been marked by a quiet but persistent tug-of-war behind the scenes, writes security correspondent Frank Gardner.