Maithripala Sirisena Image Credit: Reuters

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday extended the state of Emergency by another month due to the security situation in the country.

Sirisena signed an extraordinary gazette notification which said the emergency was in effect for public security, the preservation of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community, the Daily Mirror reported.

The President declared the state of emergency on April 22, a day after Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka killed over 250 people and injured hundreds.

He then extended it by one month on May 22 and then again on June 22, as security forces continued to conduct nationwide raids to hunt for suspects linked to the attacks.