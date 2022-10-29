* 151 people have died in a crush in South Korea's capital, Seoul, with another 82 injured * 19 foreign nationals are among the dead. The victims include people from Iran, Norway, China and Uzbekistan * Seoul receives 270 reports of missing persons following Halloween stampede * The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon for Halloween * Most victims were teenagers and adults in their 20s, the fire service says * South Korea's Yoon declares national mourning period over stampede * It was the first Halloween event in Seoul since COVID restrictions were lifted

Itaewon Halloween crowd crush: What we know so far

Seoul: Nineteen foreigners were among those killed in a stampede at a Halloween event in Seoul, South Korea's fire department said on Sunday.

The national fire agency said the death toll from the accident had risen to 151 people, including 19 foreigners, who died in a crowd surge and stampede which happened at about 10:00 pm (1300 GMT) Saturday.

The fire agency could not immediately provide details of the nationalities involved, but the Yonhap news agency reported that it included people from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.

Fire Department official Choi Seong-beom said the stampede took place around 10:22 pm (1322 GMT) and many of the victims were trampled to death.

"The high number of casualties was the result of many being trampled during the Halloween event," Choi said, adding that the death toll could climb.

South Korea's Yoon declares mourning period

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol has declared a period of national mourning, saying the government would pay for the medical care of those injured and the funerals of those who died.

"In the centre of Seoul, a tragedy and disaster occurred that should not have happened," Yoon said in a national address.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol walks at the scene where many people died and were injured in a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea on October 30, 2022 Image Credit: Reuters

The disaster occurred in the capital's Itaewon district, where local reports said as many as 100,000 people - mostly in their teens and 20s - had gone to celebrate Halloween, clogging the area's narrow alleyways and winding streets.

Of the dead, 97 were female and 54 were male, said Choi Seong-beom, head of the fire department in Yongsan, which includes Itaewon, Yonhap reported.

Choi said 82 people were injured including 19 seriously, although the Ministry of Interior said 150 people had been injured.

A person, believed to have suffered from cardiac arrest, is transported on a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden sent their condolences, writing: "We grieve with the people of the Republic of Korea and send our best wishes for a quick recovery to all those who were injured."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: "All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

Emergency first aid

Video footage from the scene of the crush showed people performing emergency first aid on several victims who appeared to be prone on the pavement, while rescue workers rushed to help others.

Yellow-jacketed policemen formed a cordon around the site of the crush, with rescue officials loading victims - some of whom were covered with blankets - into ambulances.

Around two dozen people were entirely covered by makeshift blankets on the roadside.

Emergency workers carried them off on wheeled stretchers to waiting ambulances.

Packed alley on slope

Choi, the Yongsan district fire chief, said all the deaths were likely from the crush in the alley.

Fire officials and witnesses said people continued to pour into the alley after it was already packed wall-to-wall, when those at the top of the slope fell, sending people below them toppling over others.

One woman said her daughter, pulled from the crush of people, survived after being trapped for more than an hour.

A makeshift morgue was set up in a building next to the scene. About four dozen bodies were wheeled out on wheeled stretchers and moved to a government facility to identify the victims, according to a Reuters witness.

The Itaewon district is popular with young South Koreans and expatriates alike, its dozens of restaurants packed on Saturday for Halloween after businesses had suffered a sharp decline over three years of the pandemic.

This year's Halloween is the first celebration of the event since the pandemic broke out in 2020 at which South Koreans have not been mandated to wear face masks outdoors.