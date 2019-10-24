Nusrat was doused in kerosene and set on fire after refusing to withdraw sexual abuse case

In this file photo taken on April 12, 2019 women hold placards with a photograph of schoolgirl Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka. Image Credit: AFP

FENI, Bangladesh: A court in Bangladesh sentenced 16 people to death on Thursday over the murder of a 19-year-old female student burnt alive in April that provoked outrage across the country.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi was doused in kerosene and set on fire after refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the head teacher of the seminary she attended.