Bangladesh teen
In this file photo taken on April 12, 2019 women hold placards with a photograph of schoolgirl Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka. Image Credit: AFP
Also in this package

FENI, Bangladesh: A court in Bangladesh sentenced 16 people to death on Thursday over the murder of a 19-year-old female student burnt alive in April that provoked outrage across the country.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi was doused in kerosene and set on fire after refusing to withdraw a sexual harassment complaint against the head teacher of the seminary she attended.

"The verdict proves that nobody will get away with murder in Bangladesh. We have the rule of law," prosecutor Hafez Ahmed told reporters after the verdict in a crowded courtroom.