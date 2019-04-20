Islamabad: Seven people were buried under rubble while four others sustained injuries as a building collapsed in the area of Bhati Gate in Lahore on Saturday afternoon.
According to the rescue sources, the four hurt included two minors. The added the narrow streets had made it difficult to use heavy machinery to rescue victims, a private news channel reported.
They added the injured were taken to a nearby hospital and that the rescue operation would continue until the recovery of the last person trapped under the debris.