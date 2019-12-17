Chung Sye-kyun Image Credit: AFP

Seoul: South Korean President Moon Jae-in appointed an anodyne former parliamentary speaker known as "Mr Smile" as prime minister Tuesday, after a previous cabinet appointment triggered a corruption scandal and mass protests.

Chung Sye-kyun - a six-term lawmaker and former commerce minister - earned the soubriquet for his mild demeanour, and local reports say he has six times been voted the "most gentlemanly lawmaker" by reporters covering the National Assembly.

"He has always persued politics that listen, by valuing dialogue and compromise with his gentle personality," Moon said.

Under South Korea's strong executive presidency, the prime ministerial job is largely ceremonial.

Chung's nomination comes after Moon's first choice as justice minister, Cho Kuk, was forced to resign in October only a month after his appointment as a huge scandal swirled over academic privileges allegedly given to his children.