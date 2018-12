The same groups who criticise Hasina’s heavy-handedness in civil matters have lauded her treatment of Muslim Rohingya refugees fleeing a military assault in neighbouring Myanmar. She ordered border guards to open the frontier for Rohingya fleeing what many call a campaign of ethnic cleansing in August 2017, allowing more than 700,000 refugees to take shelter in camps near the city of Cox’s Bazar. Despite some external pressure, she has maintained a policy of voluntary return.