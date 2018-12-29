Hasina and Zia have been in and out of power and prison for decades, vying to run the young Muslim-majority country of 160 million. Zia’s BNP boycotted the 2014 polls. As a result, voter turnout was only 22 per cent, according to Bangladesh’s Election Commission. More than half of the 300 seats in Parliament were uncontested. Dozens of people died in post-election violence.