Dhaka: Bangladesh began voting in elections with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set to win a fourth straight term after the main opposition party refused to contest.

“This election is necessary because we need to complete unfinished development work. I’m determined to make sure that democracy continues,” Hasina — who is the longest-serving female head of government in the world — told reporters after casting her vote on Sunday morning along with her sister and daughter in the capital Dhaka. “Without democracy, development work can’t continue.”

Voter turnout is expected to fall but won’t dent the 76-year-old politician’s reelection. She has overseen one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and lifted millions out of poverty as part of her development agenda.

Rapid Action Battalion personnel stand guard as opposition activists protest in Dhaka. Image Credit: AFP

Still, the economy is struggling with dollar shortages, which has prompted Moody’s Investors Service and others to downgrade Bangladesh’s credit ratings. The government was earlier forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund for $4.7 billion in emergency loans after the pandemic and soaring commodity prices depleted foreign exchange reserves.

“If the election sees at least 40 per cent turnout, it may win back some credibility,” said Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the Dhaka-based Policy Research Institute. “How many voters will show up at the polling stations remains to be seen.”

Polling agents helping people to get their voting slips. Image Credit: Reuters

Results

Election officials will start counting the ballots after polls close at 4pm with results due late Sunday or early Monday. About 120 million people are eligible to vote for 300 of the 350 seats in parliament.

The main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party has boycotted the national vote in response to Hasina refusing to step aside and allowing a caretaker government to run the poll. The dispute has led to street battles between the opposition group, security forces and supporters of Awami League.

On the eve of the national vote BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called for voters to boycott the election to mark the “downfall” of Hasina’s government, according to the Daily Star newspaper. The Awami League is targeting 50 per cent turnout and has allowed some of its leaders to contest as independents to spur voter interest, the paper reported.

The government has deployed troops to maintain law and order during the elections. Just two days before the vote, arsonists set fire to a train heading for Dhaka from a town bordering India, killing four people.