Why the Philippine Supreme Court banned the 'pork barrel' funds

It is estimated that the Philippine government was defrauded of some ₱10 billion over the course of the scam,[1] having been diverted to Napoles, participating members of Congress and other government officials, including 23 senators who managed to steal approximately 10 billion pesos aside from the PDAF and the fertilizer fund maintained by the Department of Agriculture. Around ₱900 million in royalties earned from the Malampaya gas field was also lost to the scam.[5] The scam has provoked public outrage, with calls being made on the Internet and popular protests demanding the abolition of the PDAF,[8] and the order for Napoles' arrest sparking serious discussion online.[9]