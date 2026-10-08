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Video: Polish President Nawrocki spars with Manny Pacquiao in Manila

Poland’s president takes boxing lesson from Manny Pacquiao during historic Manila visit

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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During his historic visit to the Philippines, Poland’s President Dr. Karol Nawrocki, took time out to train with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr highlighted growing defence cooperation, including the Philippines' acquisition of S-70 Black Hawk helicopters manufactured in Poland.
During his historic visit to the Philippines, Poland’s President Dr. Karol Nawrocki, took time out to train with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr highlighted growing defence cooperation, including the Philippines' acquisition of S-70 Black Hawk helicopters manufactured in Poland.
Screengrabs | @visegrad24

Manila: Polish President Karol Nawrocki stepped into a Manila boxing ring with Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao during his state visit to the Philippines, combining diplomacy with a light training session.

Dr Nawrocki, who has a longstanding interest in boxing, trained with Pacquiao during his October 6–8 state visit.

Footage showed the two wearing boxing gloves and working through pad drills and light sparring rather than taking part in a competitive bout.

Pacquiao posted video of the encounter on social media, writing:

“It was an honor to train His Excellency Karol Nawrocki, President of Poland. Mabuhay!”

Poland's state broadcaster TVP reported that the meeting was confirmed by Nawrocki's presidential office.

First visit by Polish president

The boxing session came during a historic diplomatic visit. Nawrocki's trip was the first state visit by a Polish head of state to the Philippines, with the official programme running from October 6 to 8, 2026.

Nawrocki and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. held talks covering defence and security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, science and technology, ICT and cybersecurity, energy, legal cooperation, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Marcos highlighted growing defence cooperation, including the Philippines' acquisition of S-70 Black Hawk helicopters manufactured in Poland.

Poland has also participated as an observer in the Philippines' Balikatan military exercises since 2025.

The two presidents discussed strengthening bilateral relations towards a strategic partnership.

Why Pacquiao?

The meeting also carried a domestic public-service dimension. Pacquiao is no longer simply a retired world boxing champion: he is involved in Philippine public service as lead convenor of the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC).

Nawrocki highlighted that transition from boxing to public service, describing Pacquiao as someone who once fought opponents in the ring and now “fights poverty” in the Philippines, according to Polish media reports.

The encounter therefore served as a high-profile cultural moment within a broader state visit focused on strengthening Philippine-Polish ties.

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