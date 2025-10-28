Revealed: 'Shinkansen-inspired' Philippine rail project rollout date, challenges

The entire NSCR is approximately 147 kilometers long.

The railway spans several provinces: Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Laguna at a minimum.

The project features 35 stations and 3 depots.

28 Japanese companies, including powerhouses such as Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Tokyo Metro, Sumitomo, and Alstom Japan, have formally expressed interest in bidding for the NSCR operations and maintenance (O&M) contract.

The NSCR will operate under a public-private partnership (PPP) framework.

Winning concessionaire will assume full system management ahead of its staged rollout (i.e. train operations, signalling, passenger services and infrastructure upkeep for an initial 15-year term)

Financing: The project is partially financed through concessional loans: ₱488 billion from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and ₱142 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB)