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Philippines: Ferry tilts, 58 rescued near Quezon port, spill checks underway

Coast Guard deploys booms to assess pollution risk after ferry incident

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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The roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessel MV Virgen de Peñafrancia II tilts near Real Port in Quezon province, in the Philippines early on Friday (Oct. 30). All 58 passengers and crew were rescued.
The roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessel MV Virgen de Peñafrancia II tilts near Real Port in Quezon province, in the Philippines early on Friday (Oct. 30). All 58 passengers and crew were rescued.
Philippine Coast Guard

Manila: All 58 passengers and crew were rescued after the roll-on, roll-off (RORO) vessel MV Virgen de Peñafrancia II tilted near Real Port in Quezon early Friday, according to reports citing the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The Starhorse Shipping Lines vessel was approximately 10 meters from the port in Barangay Ungos when the incident occurred around 12:44 am on October 30, local media reported.

The ferry had traveled from Polillo and was carrying 14 vehicles or rolling cargo. The breakdown was 40 passengers and 18 crew members.

Rescuers evacuated those aboard, including two infants, and completed the operation around 3:30 am. Local disaster personnel assessed them as being in good physical condition.

1,300 litres of marine diesel

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said oil spill booms were being deployed to protect nearby coastal communities.

Personnel were checking remaining fuel and oil after the crew reported 1,300 litres of marine diesel in the service tank.

The agency directed the operator to seek an Emergency Salvage Permit and safely remove the vessel.

Investigators are examining the cause and environmental consequences. An assurance that no spill risk exists is premature.

The safe rescue prevented loss of life, but fuel and cargo still require careful handling. The incident highlights passenger safety and pollution risks near coastal communities, even when everyone aboard survives without reported serious injuries.

What’s next

Watch for the Coast Guard’s investigation, fuel inspection results and salvage arrangements.

Authorities must establish why the vessel tilted and whether oil escaped, while the operator secures permits and plans its safe removal from port.

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