Philippine military helicopter crashes on typhoon relief mission

Super Huey helicopter went down while en route to the coastal city of Butuan

Residential areas are flooded by Typhoon Kalmaegi as it affects Cebu city, central Philippines, Tuesday Nov. 4, 2025.
Residential areas are flooded by Typhoon Kalmaegi as it affects Cebu city, central Philippines, Tuesday Nov. 4, 2025.
Manila: A Philippine military helicopter deployed to assist Typhoon Kalmaegi relief efforts crashed on Tuesday in northern Mindanao island, a regional command centre said without revealing if there were survivors.

The Super Huey helicopter went down while en route to the coastal city of Butuan "in support of relief operations" related to the powerful storm, Eastern Mindanao Command said in a statement, adding search and recovery operations were underway.

