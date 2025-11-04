Philippine military helicopter crashes on typhoon relief mission

Super Huey helicopter went down while en route to the coastal city of Butuan
Manila: A Philippine military helicopter deployed to assist Typhoon Kalmaegi relief efforts crashed on Tuesday in northern Mindanao island, a regional command centre said without revealing if there were survivors.
The Super Huey helicopter went down while en route to the coastal city of Butuan "in support of relief operations" related to the powerful storm, Eastern Mindanao Command said in a statement, adding search and recovery operations were underway.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox