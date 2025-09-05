Mining revenues (royalties) in the Philippines: How much do the people get?

The real test will come in the days and months ahead, when the freshly minted law finally sinks its teeth into practice — only then will we know if it lives up to its promise or demands another round of tweaks.

In the meantime, the lawyers and accountants on the payroll of the mining giants will retreat to their air-conditioned sanctuaries in Makati and BGC, doing what they do best: bending numbers and clauses to their clients’ favour.