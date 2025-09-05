Mining revenues (royalties) in the Philippines: How much do the people get?

New law, known as the Enhanced Fiscal Regime for the Mining Industry Act, seeks to sort
Manila: Question: How much do the Filipino people get from mining?
Answer: Nobody knows for sure.
Another question: How much does the country actually make each year from its mineral wealth?
Quick answer: It's as good as what the miners claim.
Facts first: In 2023, the total value of taxes, fees, and royalties from the mining industry in the Philippines reached approximately ₱44.84 billion (roughly $760 million at an exchange rate of ₱1 = 0.017), as per the law firm Chambers and Partners.
This reportedly peaked in 2022; though the exact figures for that year are not specified in the provided data.
Why?
It's a good question to ask.
There's no published or publicly-accessible table, or grid, showing the royalty amounts and excise taxes from mining, and what happened to them next.
Let's backtrack a bit.
In 2017, the government reportedly collected ₱1.1 billion in royalties and ₱1.9 billion in excise taxes, primarily from operations within mineral reservations, as per the Department of Finance (DoF).
Notice that between the Chambers and Partners report (çç44.84 billion in 2022) and the DoF data (₱3 billion in 2017), there's a huge gap?
Here's a possible explanation: Continuous data reflecting the previous or subsequent years, are absent from public sources.
Experts (geologists), mining firms and their lawyers love to point this out: only 2.6% (or 779,446.41 hectares) of the 9 million hectares identified mining areas in the Philippines has mining "tenements".
A mining tenement is a legal right granted by a government (representing the people) to a company or individual to explore for, extract, and use mineral resources from a specific area of land.
Which means, there's more mining and, potentially, royalties yet to come (if the tenement permits are presumably expanded).
But what happens then?
For all the gold, copper, silver and other critical minerals like nickel the Asian nation is endowed with, the Manila government says now — by its own admission — they've had enough of being taken for a ride.
How? By putting their foot down, and saying "Enough" to mining firms who hide their profits.
Because if mining in the Philippines is unprofitable, why do it at all, and for many decades? Itogon, the country's oldest active mine site, started open-pit and underground mining in the northern Luzon town in 1903 (i.e. it's 122 years old now).
So some things do not add up.
When a mining firm reports no or little profit on paper, or pay the best tax lawyers in town to hide their tracks after taking from the fat of the land, the people get a pittance in the way of royalties.
Think expert accounting and tax lawyering. But doesn't the government have its own crack team of accounting super-sleuths and top-notch lawyers?
In this cat-and-mouse game, the gap lies in the legislation, i.e. a law that clearly defines who owns what, who gets how much, and how are the real earnings accounted for.
To plug this decades-old leak, a new law (Republic Act No. 12253, signed Thursday, September 4, 2025) now mandates audits and inspections of mining sales and exports, no less by multiple government agencies.
The aim: to close loopholes that previously allowed companies to hide profits.
With RA 12253, also known as the "Enhanced Fiscal Regime for the Mining Industry Act", there's a better chance the people could finally have clarity on the question of mining revenues, and what is their fair share.
On September 4, 2025, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed into law RA 12253, the “Enhanced Fiscal Regime for the Mining Industry Act.”
This legislation creates a modernised fiscal framework for large-scale metallic mining operations in the Philippines.
Its primary goal: establish a fair, transparent, and accountable system that ensures the government receives a just share of mining revenues while encouraging responsible mining activities.
This law marks a major step forward by addressing long-standing concerns about the fairness and transparency of mining revenues and their impact on communities and the environment.
It replaces older, less effective fiscal policies, aiming to balance investor security with the protection of the Filipino people’s interests and natural resources.
No.
RA 12253 does not mandate mining royalties to be used to bolster the country's wealth fun, the Maharlika Investment Fund, i.e. to preserve revenues from mineral wealth for future generations.
Howeer, this could be mandated through another legislation. The DoF reckons mining royalties could go up to ₱25 billion ($437 million) by 2029.
The mining industry in the Philippines has historically faced criticism for opaque revenue practices and insufficient benefits to local communities and the environment.
For one, previous frameworks allowed mining companies to offset profits with losses from other projects, leading to lower royalties and taxes paid to the government.
In response, the government sought to create a system that ensures greater transparency, accountability, and fairness in mining operations.
There was also a pressing need to guarantee environmental protection and direct benefits for communities situated near mining sites.
RA 12253 was developed to fix these issues by streamlining management of mining revenues, imposing clear royalty and tax rules.
Provisions to strengthen government oversight of mining sales and exports could be a game-changer.
In theory, it promises to deliver a number of benefits, including:
Increased government revenues: The new fiscal regime guarantees the government a bigger and more reliable share of mining revenues through a mandated 5% royalty on gross output for designated mining sites, as well as tiered royalties and windfall profit taxes.
Uniform royalty rate: The DOF estimates that a uniform 5% royalty rate for all mining operations could generate ₱7.2 billion in incremental revenues in its first year.
Local development: 40% of excise tax collections, royalties, and related taxes will go directly to local government units, ensuring mining-affected communities receive meaningful benefits and support.
Enhanced environmental protection: Part of the collected revenues will be allocated for research, exploration, and sustainable mining practices, helping to safeguard the environment for future generations.
Greater transparency and accountability: The law mandates strict auditing and inspection of mining sales and exports by multiple government agencies, closing loopholes that previously allowed companies to hide profits.
Investor Security and Fairness: By creating a clear, predictable, and equitable fiscal framework, RA 12253 encourages responsible mining investments that respect the rights of Filipinos and the environment.
Fair fiscal framework: RA 12253 establishes a transparent and fair system for mining revenues, including a 5% royalty on gross output within government-designated mining sites.
Tiered royalties and windfall taxes: Mining companies pay margin-based royalties (1-5%) and windfall profit taxes (1-10%) depending on income levels, ensuring taxes reflect actual profitability.
Revenue sharing with local governments: Local government units receive 40% of excise taxes and royalties, empowering communities near mining sites.
Environmental and research funding: At least 10% of royalties support the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and the Metals Industry Research and Development Center to promote sustainable mining and environmental protection.
Stronger oversight and anti-abuse measures: The law ends the practice of offsetting losses against profits across projects, requires strict auditing of mineral sales/exports, and limits tax benefits from related-party borrowing.
In a nutshell, RA 12253 reforms the mining fiscal system to protect the country’s natural wealth, ensure fair economic gains for Filipinos, and promote responsible mining that benefits both people and the environment.
Is RA 12253 enough to safeguard the interests of the state and the Filipino people?
The real test will come in the days and months ahead, when the freshly minted law finally sinks its teeth into practice — only then will we know if it lives up to its promise or demands another round of tweaks.
In the meantime, the lawyers and accountants on the payroll of the mining giants will retreat to their air-conditioned sanctuaries in Makati and BGC, doing what they do best: bending numbers and clauses to their clients’ favour.
What remains to be seen is whether the government’s field inspectors, armed with the full weight of the law, will rise to the occasion — ensuring that the nation, not just the corporations, reaps the bounty of minerals hidden beneath its soil, blessings that nature and Providence have long entrusted to the Filipino people.
[Note: Comprehensive data on mining royalties in the Philippines over the last 20 years in a single, published table is sparse and not readily available in a consolidated format from publicly-accessible sources. While some sources provide snapshots of royalty rates and tax structures for specific years, no continuous dataset or table (for example, spanning 2005 to 2025), can be found. If you come across one relevant dataset, we're happy to be corrected, and update this article.]
