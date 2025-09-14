Authority warns of fines for late tax returns; deadline is 9 months after tax period
Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reminded companies in the UAE of the need to submit corporate tax returns and pay any tax due within the set deadlines to avoid penalties.
The authority said all taxable businesses, and exempt entities that are still required to register, must file their tax returns — or annual declarations in the case of exempt registrants — and settle corporate tax within nine months of the end of their tax period or financial year.
The FTA warned that delays in filing or payment will attract fines.
Dh500 per month for the first 12 months of delay.
Dh1,000 per month from the 13th month onwards.
The authority added that penalties can also apply if inaccurate information is provided or if administrative requirements are not met, under the Tax Procedures Law and Corporate Tax Law.
Tax returns can be submitted directly by the taxable business, or through authorised representatives, such as registered tax agents or legal representatives.
The FTA highlighted that the EmaraTax platform, its digital service hub, allows businesses to register, file tax returns, and settle tax liabilities online at any time.
The FTA said it continues to run awareness campaigns to help businesses understand the corporate tax framework and ensure smooth compliance. It also maintains direct communication with companies to address challenges and gather feedback.
Businesses are urged to review the Corporate Tax Law, related Cabinet and Ministerial Decisions, and the detailed guides and clarifications available on the FTA website.
