The authority added that penalties can also apply if inaccurate information is provided or if administrative requirements are not met, under the Tax Procedures Law and Corporate Tax Law.

The authority said all taxable businesses, and exempt entities that are still required to register, must file their tax returns — or annual declarations in the case of exempt registrants — and settle corporate tax within nine months of the end of their tax period or financial year.

Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has reminded companies in the UAE of the need to submit corporate tax returns and pay any tax due within the set deadlines to avoid penalties.

Businesses are urged to review the Corporate Tax Law, related Cabinet and Ministerial Decisions, and the detailed guides and clarifications available on the FTA website.

The FTA said it continues to run awareness campaigns to help businesses understand the corporate tax framework and ensure smooth compliance. It also maintains direct communication with companies to address challenges and gather feedback.

