GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Tax News

New service to measure natural loss in excise goods for tax exemption

UAE manufacturers can now verify product losses via certified testing for excise relief

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
New service to measure natural loss in excise goods for tax exemption
Pixabay

Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) and the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (QCC) have launched a new technical service that allows manufacturers in the UAE to measure natural losses in excise goods and claim tax exemptions for those losses.

The new “Actual Natural Loss Measurement Service” determines how much of a product is lost during production, storage, or transport due to natural causes such as evaporation or spoilage.

These findings are essential for excise taxpayers to request exemptions from taxes on goods that become unfit for consumption as a result of their natural characteristics.

The service is part of FTA Decision No. 6 of 2025, which defines the procedures for managing natural loss in designated excise zones. The QCC’s Central Testing Laboratory is now the first accredited independent entity authorised to perform such assessments.

Data-driven testing, tax transparency

The testing process includes sample collection, laboratory analysis, and environmental assessment to provide accurate, data-backed reports for the FTA. The results help businesses ensure compliance with tax laws while preventing overpayment on excise goods.

Manufacturers and warehouse keepers registered with the FTA can access full details and apply for the service via the FTA’s official website.

National standards, innovation

Khalid Al Bustani said the agreement “creates a clear framework for cooperation and strengthens transparency in tax procedures,” supporting voluntary compliance and efficient governance.

Eng. Fahad Al Shamsi added that the initiative “enhances trust between manufacturers and consumers” and promotes quality standards across UAE products, helping them compete globally.

Strengthening quality infrastructure

The collaboration underscores Abu Dhabi’s growing role in scientific testing and conformity assessment, positioning QCC as a leader in ensuring the safety and quality of goods traded in the UAE.

The new service aligns with national goals to enhance economic competitiveness, streamline tax administration, and support sustainable industrial growth across the Emirates.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE tax

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FTA explained that the tax treatment of athletes is determined by the terms of their contracts.

How VAT charges are applied on deals for sports players

2m read
Over 640,000 firms now under UAE corporate tax

Over 640,000 firms now under UAE corporate tax

2m read
FTA urges UAE firms to file tax returns, pay dues

FTA urges UAE firms to file tax returns, pay dues

2m read
UAE corporate tax: File returns on time or face fines

UAE corporate tax: File returns on time or face fines

1m read