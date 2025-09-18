Manila: Twin anti-corruption protests set on September 21

Date marks the 53rd anniversary of former Marcos Sr's declaration of Martial Law
Manila: Protesters of different persuasions have urged Philippine authorities freeze the assets of the people charged with corruption now.
Various organisations representing the different sectors are set to stage massive protests set for September 21 in Metro Manila to rally against massive corruption and plunder of public funds.
Bring umbrellas, food, this is like a picnic, and at the same time our call for accountabilityDavid San Juan, Taumbayan Ayaw sa Magnanakaw at Abusado Network Alliance (TAMA NA)
The date is symbolic: it marks the 53rd anniversary of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr's declaration of martial law, a period remembered for a dark episode of repression and abuse.
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, also known as BBM, has expressed support for the protests.
BBM has also expressed his own outrage at the scale of corruption, vowing that there will be no holy cows.
“Do you blame them for going out on the streets?” said Marcos at a press conference when asked about the public mobilising to protest recently exposed government anomalies, following similar movements in Indonesia and Nepal.
“If I weren’t president, I might be out in the streets with them,” he added. “Of course, they are enraged. They are angry. I’m angry. We should all be angry, because what is happening is not right,” said the president.
He appealed for peaceful protests.
At a press conference on Monday, convenor David San Juan of Taumbayan Ayaw sa Magnanakaw at Abusado Network Alliance (TAMA NA) condemned the scandals surrounding flood control projects, urging accountability for those responsible.
He invited the public to join the 9am gathering at Luneta Park, describing it as "part-protest-part-picnic".
“Bring umbrellas, food, this is like a picnic, and at the same time our call for accountability,” he said, lamenting the tendency of politicians to glorify Filipino resilience as a cover for corruption.
San Juan also emphasised the movement’s demands: full accountability for corrupt politicians, full disclosure of statements of assets, liabilities, and interests, and the signing of bank secrecy waivers by all government officials.
Paperwork has already been filed with Manila’s local government for the protest, with expectations of cooperation and assurance of free expression.
Meanwhile, the Trillion People March, another coalition against graft, is hosting a 2 pm protest at the People Power Monument in Quezon City along Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA).
Spokesperson Francis Aquino Dee expects over 15,000 protesters led by church leaders, advocacy groups, educational institutions, lawmakers, and former officials.
They have coordinated with local authorities to ensure security and logistics.
The Trillion People March highlighted the stark contrast between brazen corruption and Filipinos suffering from floods and diseases like leptospirosis caused by neglect.
Bishop Colin Bagafora encouraged attendees to wear white, symbolizing unity and hope.
When asked why two separate rallies are planned, Dee said the goal is convenience and accessibility, noting Metro Manila’s size and urging participants to attend whichever location suits them best, with organisers hopeful for a convergence at the People Power Monument.
Rep. Perci Cendaña of Akbayan Party-list described the rallies as a breaking point for public ire.
“The people’s anger is at boiling point… We hope that on September 21, we will show that our anger must be expressed properly, constructively, and in the end, we will defend our anger against corruption.”
Every year on September 21, various groups mark the anniversary with protests condemning martial law’s human rights abuses.
Data from Amnesty International records over 107,000 victims during that era, with thousands killed, arrested without warrants, and tortured—context that underscores the importance of this year’s rallies in demanding justice today.
