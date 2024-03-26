Arrival confirmation via email

The bureau added that Filipino passengers will receive their arrival confirmation through the email address in its eTravel system.

To boost passenger throughput, the bureau is integrating airline data with the e-gate system, thus cutting the steps required for passengers.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco recently told local media that boarding pass scans will also be scrubbed for e-gate users, thus reducing processing time for inbound travellers.

The ultimate objective is to speed up the arrival experience as the number of travellers and tourists increase.

TOURISM ARRIVALS Philippine tourist arrivals hit 1.23 million from January to March 5, 2024 the latest for which data is available from the Department of Tourism.



This is 22.86 percent higher than the 999,390 arrivals in the country in the same period last year.



Foreign tourist arrivals account for 1.160 – or 94.49 percent.



Overseas Filipinos (OFs) numbered 67,686 – or 5.51 per cent – over the same period.

Automated border controls

The move to scrub arrival stickers for inbound Filipino travellers forms part of the agency’s wider roll out of digitisation, in keeping with the global trend towards automated border controls.

However, e-gate users are still given the option to get an arrival border stamp on their passport – upon request.

“Notwithstanding, the Bureau of immigration Arrival Border Stamp may be affixed onto the Philippine Passport by the Immigration Officer (IO) assigned at E-Gates upon request,” the agency said.

How it works

The Philippines’s Bureau of Immigration advised passengers to register in the eTravel system at least 72 hours before they travel.

“For speedy processing, passengers are enjoined to register at or update their information in the eTravel System at least seventy-two (72) hours prior to the intended travel,” the BI stated.