Manila: Teen Filipino actor Andrei Sison perished in a car accident on Friday morning (March 24, 2023), the actor's agent posted on social media.
Sparkle GMA, Sison's talent agency, revealed the sad news in an official statement on their Instagram page. Sison was only 16 years old.
Details surrounding the accident were not immediately clear.
"2005-2023 🙏🏻Gone too soon. May you rest in peace, Andrei Sison," a Twitter post by @Sparkle_GMA states.
"Sparkle GMA Artist Center regretfully announces the death of one of its teen talents, Andrei Sison, as a result of an automobile accident early this morning," the GMA network reported.
He was a "well-loved and much-cherished member" of their family, according to the talent agency.
"Our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrei," Sparkle wrote. "We request everyone to respect his family's privacy in this time of great loss and join us in praying for the eternal repose of his soul."
"We will miss you, Andrei. Be with God now," the agency concluded.