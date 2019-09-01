Filipino firefighters search for victims' bodies after a medical evacuation aircraft crash on a residential area in Barangay Pansol, Laguna., damaging two adjacent resorts. Image Credit: Courtesy: Philippine Daily Inquirer

Highlights A private plane transporting a medical team and a patient to Manila crashed in a resort area in Calamba City in Laguna province on Sunday afternoon

Nine people on board were all killed, including the pilot and a copilot

Two people on the ground were also injured, police said.





Also in this package Small plane crashes into resort in Philippines

Manila: Nine people were killed when an air-ambulance plane crashed into a resort area near the Philippines capital on Sunday, sparking a fierce blaze and sending terrified locals fleeing, authorities said.

The small plane reportedly crashed at Miramonte Village in Barangay (village) Pansol, Calamba, Laguna.

By late Sunday evening, nine bodies had been found. There were eight people aboard the light aircraft who died in the crash in Calamba City, local emergency official Jeffrey Rodriguez said.

Two persons on the ground were injured when the plane went down.

Footage on social media showed the chaotic scene as an ambulance drove towards a building that was engulfed in flames and witnesses shouted for help in the street.

There are people believed to be in the resort district when the plane went down. Police said two people were injured in the crash and were rushed to hospital.