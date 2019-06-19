A queue outside a paid toilet in Alabang Bus Terminal, next to StarMall. Image Credit: Gulf News

Highlights Free toilet facilities and free Wi-Fi now legally mandated at transport terminals across the Philippines

New law signed in April, but only announced on Wednesday, June 19

Payment for use of toilet, a common practice in the Philippines, could come to an end

Manila: It costs 5 pesos (Dh0.35, $0.096) to urinate in the only public toilet at a major bus terminal in Alabang, a bustling suburb in the Philippine capital.

It costs double — 10 pesos — to poo in this loo. You can take a shower, too, for 20 pesos ($0.39). A comfy shower opportunity, however, may never come at the rate this terminal goes.

The toilet is clean. But, for this massive terminal for buses coming from southern Luzon on north-bound trips to Manila, a city inhabited by 12.8 million people, there is only one public toilet.

Emergency situation

For many, even the simple act of urinating becomes almost like a survival-of-the-fittest challenge. The elderly and ill are most affected; the wait can stretch for up to an hour. The only option to get ahead is to pay others to jump the line.

Serpentine queues: A pay-to-pee sign outside the toilet at the busy Alabang bus terminal. Picture taken on June 1, 2019. It states: "Urinate: 5 pesos"; "Defecate: 10 pesos"; "Bath: 20 pesos"; "Refill water: 5 pesos"

Either way, the challenge remains: there just aren't enough facilities for the sheer volume of people who go through it.

Oh, and this public toilet where serpentine queues are regular scene is owned by a private entity, attached to the StarMall.

When the line is really long, the wait could stretch for up to an hour. For the elderly or sick persons facing incontinence, it becomes an emergency. Image Credit: Gulf News

It’s just one case of the dreadful lack of infrastructure and public services in Manila — and the Philippines as a whole.

Now, a relief for this sorry state is finally in sight.

On Wednesday, June 19, it was announced that President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a bill mandating clean sanitary facilities and free internet services in transportation terminals.

Duterte signed Republic Act 11311 on April 17 — but the Philippine media was only told about it on Wednesday.

It’s not immediately clear when it will happen and how it will pan out.

Mandate

Under the new law, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), along with other concerned agencies, are mandated to ensure the provision of toilets and free internet in land transportation terminals, stations, stops, rest areas and RORO (roll-on-roll-off) terminals.

At this mall in Alabang (StarMall), attached to a terminal for buses coming from southern Luzon, "Ube Express" point-to-point bus connections are available, connecting passengers to the Ninoy Aquino International, the only airport in Manila. Image Credit: Gulf News

Under the law, owners, operators or administrators of transport establishments are also legally liable to fully ensure the speedy and efficient implementation of these services.

The law also prohibits the collection of fees from passengers for the use of toilets.

Published fees for point-to-point bus services possted outside StarMall in Alabang, Manila — which links passengers directly to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Picture taken June 1, 2019. Image Credit: Gulf News

However, the law does not cover “well-appointed or deluxe sanitary facilities” that are operated for commercial purposes and for the convenience of passengers.

Terminals are also mandated to have separate lactation stations for breastfeeding mothers.

Compliance

Failure to comply with the law will result in the payment of fines of P5,000 for each day of violation and another P5,000 fine per day that fees have been collected from passengers for the use of sanitary facilities.